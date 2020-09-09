PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The deadline for three homeless encampments in Philadelphia to dismantle has come and gone. The city gave them until 9 a.m. to vacate the three areas of the city but no action was taken.

The encampment on the Parkway is still largely intact. A spokesman from the city tells Eyewitness News a handful of people left on their own will and accepted the city’s offer to transitional housing, but the rest are still at the encampments.

The city gave them until 9 a.m. Wednesday to vacate the camp. This was the third deadline the city has given them since they set up camp back in June.

Clergy members with fliers from @PHLCityHomeless showed up at 9am. That’s the time the city was set to evict the inhabitants. No action has been taken yet pic.twitter.com/Q1YSdLs6Hi — Howard Monroe (@HMonroeNews) September 9, 2020

The city’s Office of Homeless Services, other city departments, and clergy are at the camp to help those who take them up on their offer.

However, those who are living there say they want permanent housing now. They say the city has an unused housing stock that can house them all permanently. But what the city is offering is transitional housing.

On Wednesday morning, they held a news conference before their impending eviction. One speaker pointed their attacks directly at Mayor Jim Kenney.

“He acting like we don’t exist, which is what the city continually tries to do,” activist Jamaal Henderson said. “This protest started here and has been here because we know that this is a blight for this city. We’re doing this here because we know if we take this Parkway, the city has no choice but to pay attention to us.”

Activists say if this encampment is dismantled they will re-emerge at an equally visible location.

All the commotion has caused even more of a disruption in the area.

Police have closed off a portion of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway due to the protests. Police cruisers are on scene blocking the outbound lanes between 20th and 22nd Streets. The inbound lanes are also closed between 20th and 21st Streets.

Neighbors have managed to continue their daily runs and make their way through the chaos.

Whole Foods boarded up its windows on Tuesday in anticipation of what was to come Wednesday. Other buildings in the area have also taken precautionary measures.

Cityview Condominiums have closed one of its entrances that faces Hamilton Street.

One resident nearby says his building has increased security by hiring armed guards to man the entrance.

“I was in the protest after George Floyd, when there was destruction throughout the city and I would’ve never expected to ever have seen that. So prior to seeing that I would have said it was probably overboard but now I think it’s necessary,” neighbor Michael said. “So how do I feel? I feel a little bit more secure.”

CBS3’s Howard Monroe and Alecia Reid contributed to this report.