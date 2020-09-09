ASTON, Pa. (CBS) – A Delaware County dance teacher has been charged with sexually assaulting a teen student. Investigators say 24-year-old Carly Green developed a sexual relationship with the 15-year-old boy in 2018.

The investigation started in November 2019, after the teen’s mother told police she noticed her son’s grades had dropped and he was depressed. She says the teen had also begun drinking alcohol and vaping. He eventually admitted to having sexual intercourse with Green.

Investigators say, from the age of 10, the victim had been a student at a dance studio in Aston where Green was an instructor.

“This is a sad case involving a teacher, as well as a family friend, abusing the trust placed in her by both the parent and the child. The defendant chose to exploit the relationship of trust built over several years by engaging in a sexual relationship with the victim, knowing full well both the age of the child, and the legal age of consent,” Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said.

Investigators found nude photos on the teen’s phone and “inappropriate messages” between the two.

“As difficult as this situation is, I applaud the victim’s parent for being alert to warning signs. She saw changes in her son’s behavior and followed up on her concerns. Law enforcement can’t do it alone – we need the help of parents in protecting our kids,” Stollsteimer added.

Green is facing multiple charges, including statutory sexual assault and institutional sexual assault of a child.

She has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 25.