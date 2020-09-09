Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A standoff in Philadelphia’s Hunting Park neighborhood ends with a man in custody. Authorities took a man into custody around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday.
It all started around 2 a.m. when police were called to the 3900 block of Dell Street for a report of a shooting. Police initially believed an armed man was barricaded inside the house possibly with another person.
The suspect refused to come out. SWAT team members were seen entering the home.
There have been no reported injuries.
No further information has been released.
You must log in to post a comment.