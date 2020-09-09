EAST FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — A magnitude 3.1 earthquake struck in East Freehold, New Jersey, early Wednesday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. Residents took to social media to express their shock at the rare occurrence.
Wow…yes I felt it. #earthquake #newjersey pic.twitter.com/aqgbu4PAr2
— Celeste Carrasco (@CELESTECARRASC0) September 9, 2020
there was an earthquake……in new jersey………
— winnie the pooh⁷ (@mvgicshopp) September 9, 2020
so the west coast is burning and new jersey had an earthquake?
k. #apocalyptic
— Allegra (@_allegranicole) September 9, 2020
Earthquake in New Jersey.
— LEX (@lexee4_) September 9, 2020
I really thought the earthquake was Philadelphia being nuked 😭😭
— erica 🌺 (@golddvstwoman) September 9, 2020
Hundreds of people as far away as Philadelphia and Long Island, New York, contributed to the USGS’ “Did You Feel It?” map, reporting only weak or light shaking and no damage.
I felt it and heard it at exactly 2am, and I am in the Greater Northeast Philadelphia area. I knew it!! Thanks for confirming this.
— Doris (@DorisHarley) September 9, 2020
I felt it and I’m in NEWARK, DE
The ground VIBRATED and glasses were clinking together
— 🌹Lady Rose🌹 (@LadyRoseTheOne) September 9, 2020
Felt it in Langhorne PA 19047
— Dan (@mynamebedan) September 9, 2020
“It would be very surprising for us to see anything more than you know, damaged shelves or picture frames falling off of windows,” said Robert Sanders, a geophysicist with the survey.
The USGS said the earthquake happened about 2 a.m. and was centered 1.25 miles (2 kilometers) south, southeast of the center of East Freehold, about 3 miles deep.
“That’s a fairly uncommon event magnitude for quakes in this area,” Sanders said. Since 1970, there have been two other quakes within 10 miles of this location, a 3.5 in 1979 and a 3.1 in 1992, he said.
(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
You must log in to post a comment.