VIDEO: Mechanic Attacked With Bat After Receiving Call Someone Had Broken Down, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help to track down two suspects caught on camera in a frightening attack. Surveillance video from the 3100 block of Witte Street on Aug. 23, around 4:30 p.m., shows a man being attacked with a baseball bat.
Investigators say the victim, a 41-year-old auto mechanic, had received a call that someone had broken down there and needed help.
It’s unclear if anything was taken from the victim.
The two suspects got back in their car and fled west on Clearfield Street. The car is said to be a dark-colored sedan with tinted windows.
If you have any information on this incident, call police at 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to PPD TIP or 773847.
