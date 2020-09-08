PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The new normal for education across Philadelphia includes so-called “access centers.” They are places students can go to learn digitally if they aren’t able to do classwork at home.

Natasha Brown was at the Philadelphia School District headquarters with more on the opening day for access centers in the city.

Philadelphia students aren’t entering classrooms to start off the year but some are entering into a safe setting to begin digital learning.

There was lots of fanfare as students entered the Simpson Recreation Center in Frankford Tuesday morning. It’s one of 31 access centers opening Tuesday around Philadelphia.

The centers will provide a supervised place for the most vulnerable city students in grades K through 6 who need access to digital learning.

Some of the parents CBS3 spoke to say they are relieved to have a safe place to take their children during school days.

“It puts me at ease because I work. I’m a full time employee so what’s happening is instead of me being at work worrying about them being at a family member’s house, they’re at a center where I know they are getting everything done,” parent Elizabeth Reyes said. “Normally I would come from work and help them with school work, now I don’t have to worry about that.”

The centers will only house about 22 students at a time.

Temperature checks and masks are required. This is just the first phase of opening, ultimately there will be 77 centers accommodating as many as 2,200 students.

During this evening’s newscasts, you’ll hear from students who attended the centers and why city officials are making sure these are not school-type settings in light of the pandemic.