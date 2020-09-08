PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Smoky Mountains has released its annual Fall Foliage Map breaking down when it will be the best time to see leaves change colors across the country. The map predicts that mid-October is when fall foliage will begin to peak in the Greater Philadelphia area.

The foliage is expected to last through the last week in October, when it will be in its peak. During this time the leaves will have the most vivid orange, red and yellow hues.

The Smoky Mountains National Park says “while no tool can be 100% accurate, this tool is meant to help travelers better time their trips to have the best opportunity of catching peak color each year.”

Residents in Philadelphia don’t have to travel far to get some spectacular views of fall foliage. You can view the foliage at Fairmount or Wissahickon Valley Parks, along Kelly Drive, or even just by walking through the city.

For those looking to take a day trip to see fall foliage outside of Philadelphia, here are a few popular spots: