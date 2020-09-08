Comments
FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police say a detective found a shooting victim on the side of the road on Lincoln Highway at North Olds Boulevard in Falls Township, Bucks County on Tuesday. The victim was shot in the neck and taken to the hospital.
Police officers caught up with the shooter in a car a short distance away. They are still searching for additional suspects so they ask that residents stay inside and avoid the area.
