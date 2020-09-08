PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A deadline is looming for people living in the two homeless encampments in Philadelphia. A posted city order says residents need to vacate by Wednesday morning.

But dwellers have banded together and say they have no intention of leaving.

The countdown is on for yet another eviction.

“We’re not going nowhere. We’re not. Where are we going to go? We got nowhere to go,” said Teddy Munson.

Homeless encampment organizers call this round three as they’ve continued to buy themselves time, even taking the order to disband to court.

Even after a federal judge’s ruling, there’s no intention of moving.

“A majority of these residents have been blacklisted from these shelters and have nowhere to go,” one person said.

And with nowhere to go, it’s safer for them to stay in an encampment.

“Food, water, clothes, anything we need is really here. We don’t have to wait in a long line waiting to get it. We don’t have to be told no,” Tanya Scott said.

For now, they say the city’s solutions are only temporary.

“Housing is a human right. The rents in Philadelphia are too high. That is the issue,” said Sterling Johnson, the organizer of Black & Brown Workers Cooperative.

“I’m an able-bodied man, I get up and work every single day yet I can’t afford to take care of mine and myself,” Anthony Lloyd said.

When asked what the city intends on doing if dwellers refuse to leave, Mayor Jim Kenney responded: “We’ve been in touch directly with residents, resident groups and representative groups and we will continue this effort until it doesn’t work anymore. I don’t know when that’s going to be,” he said.

Dwellers and supporters say they are prepared for what’s to come tomorrow morning.

“If they want to get physical and arrest us were prepared for that,” Irvin Glenn Murray said.

“Mayor, do what you got to do tomorrow, we’re coming back,” one man said.

In the middle of all of this, there’s a barbeque planned on Benjamin Franklin Parkway for 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Organizers are also urging supporters to come out Wednesday morning at 7:30 a.m. as they plan to protest the eviction.