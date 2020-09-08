PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Restaurants in Pennsylvania can increase their indoor dining occupancy to 50% starting Sept. 21, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday. Restaurants are still required to follow the state’s strict public health safety guidelines to continue to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
They will also have to go through a self-certification process in order to have 50% capacity inside the restaurant. This certification will ensure they are following all public health guidelines.
“While our aggressive and appropriate mitigation efforts have kept case counts low, we must continue to take important steps to protect public health and safety as we head into the fall,” Wolf said. “At the same time, we must also support the retail food services industry that has struggled throughout this pandemic. The self-certification ensures that restaurants can expand indoor operations and commit to all appropriate orders so that employees and customers alike can be confident they are properly protected.”
Restaurants that self-certify they are following the guidelines will appear in the Open and Certified Pennsylvania searchable online database of open restaurants across the state.
Customers will be able to use the database to search and find businesses in their area, helping them make informed choices about the restaurants they visit.
Restaurant owners will be able to find the self-certification documents and information online beginning Sept. 21.
Any restaurant that wishes to increase to 50% capacity indoors on Sept. 21 must complete the online self-certification process by Oct. 5.
Businesses that serve alcohol are required to closed alcohol sales at 10 p.m. beginning Sept. 21.
