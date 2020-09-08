PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As we head into the fall, Pennsylvania health officials are concerned we could be dealing with two dangerous viruses — COVID-19 and influenza. On Tuesday, Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine urged everyone to get a flu shot.
“This year, things will be even more dangerous with the global pandemic due to COVID-19 spreading throughout our communities. Typical flu symptoms such as fever, cough sore throat, nasal congestion, headaches, fatigue tiredness vomiting, diarrhea, are really the same symptoms that can occur with COVID-19,” Dr. Levine said. “So while we wait for a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine to go through its clinical trials, you can get a safe and effective flu shot right now.”
Flu shots are available at your doctor’s office. Many pharmacies and grocery stores also offer them.
