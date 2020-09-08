Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is urging lawmakers to do more to protect renters and homeowners from losing their housing. A federal eviction moratorium was recently enacted by the Centers for Disease Control, but Gov. Wolf says it does not go far enough.
Wolf wants the General Assembly to raise the amount of relief for landlords.
He also wants to streamline relief applications for renters and landlords and set up payment options.
An estimated 400,000 Pennsylvania renters are facing eviction.
