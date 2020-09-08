Indoor Dining Is Back In Philadelphia With Several Restrictions In Place

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Indoor dining is officially back in Philadelphia. Many restaurants had to transform themselves over the last few months, and while indoor dining is allowed again in Philly, the transformation continues.

“We are expecting to be slow for a few days, but I know little by little we are going to be full,” Mixto Restaurant owner Mercy Mosquera said.

Restaurant owners are rolling with the punches as indoor dining resumes in Philadelphia

“Taking one step at a time, moving forward. I think it’s just a great way for everybody to just kind of acclimate and get adjusted to the next step,” Fork Restaurant Owner Ellen Yin said.

General Manager at Yards Brewery Frank McLaughlin said, “It’s still weird. It’s going to take some time.”

Indoor capacity is set at 25% and there can be no more than four people per table. Also, tables have to be arranged so diners are at least six feet away from each other. When that isn’t possible, a barrier must be placed in between the tables.

“Of course we lost a lot of seats and tables but it’s great that we have to open. We are going to open again so that’s OK, that’s fine,” Mosquera said.

Governor Tom Wolf and the state’s health secretary moved Philadelphia to the so-called “green phase” of reopening back in late June. That is when indoor dining could’ve technically resumed. However, Mayor Jim Kenney and Philly’s health commissioner held off because they say the city wasn’t hitting key benchmarks on virus transmission.

And now restaurants say their main goal is to make sure staff and diners feel safe.

“We’re concerned for our customers and for the staff and we will follow every procedure we have to follow,” McLaughlin said.

You won’t be able to belly up to the bar, you must be at a table. However, those to-go cocktails are here to stay for a little while longer and so is outdoor dining and these so-called “streeteries”