PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Starting Tuesday, hundreds of Philadelphia students will be heading to access centers for supervised care while they learn digitally. Thirty-one access centers will be available for students from kindergarten through sixth grade who need a supervised place to go for remote learning.
Every child will also get a mandatory mask to wear at all times in the access centers.
The centers, mostly set up in recreation centers around the city will also adhere to social distancing guidelines with limited capacity.
Parents will not be allowed into the access centers.
Daily temperature checks and symptom checklists will be required for students and staff.
