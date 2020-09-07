CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for the suspect seen on video setting fire to a home in the Nicetown-Tioga section of the city. Police say they intentionally set a fire to a porch on the 3800 block of Pulaski Avenue on Aug. 15, around 5:14 a.m.

Police say the arsonist stood across the street and watched as the fire spread. They can then be seen walking away from the scene.

A number of people then rushed to the home to help the person inside.

Police say the suspect may possibly be a woman and has a distinct walk. They are described to have a medium build and were seen wearing an oversized sweater-type top and dark-colored pants.

If you have any information on this incident, call police.

