PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for the suspect seen on video setting fire to a home in the Nicetown-Tioga section of the city. Police say they intentionally set a fire to a porch on the 3800 block of Pulaski Avenue on Aug. 15, around 5:14 a.m.
Police say the arsonist stood across the street and watched as the fire spread. They can then be seen walking away from the scene.
A number of people then rushed to the home to help the person inside.
Police say the suspect may possibly be a woman and has a distinct walk. They are described to have a medium build and were seen wearing an oversized sweater-type top and dark-colored pants.
If you have any information on this incident, call police.
