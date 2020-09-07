Comments
MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Are you ready for some football? The Philadelphia Eagles open the season Sunday in Washington.
And even though fans can’t make the trip for the game because of COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a massive tailgate not too far away.
The owner of Rhythm & Reels, a new drive-in theater in Monroe Township, plans to show the game on a giant, 40-foot screen.
You can bring your own food and drinks, but there will also be concessions.
A DJ will play during pre-game activities. Tickets are available online.
TMZ is reporting there will be hand-sanitizing stations and masks will beavailable to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
You must log in to post a comment.