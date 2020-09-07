CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Philadelphia Eagles

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Are you ready for some football? The Philadelphia Eagles open the season Sunday in Washington.

And even though fans can’t make the trip for the game because of COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a massive tailgate not too far away.

The owner of Rhythm & Reels, a new drive-in theater in Monroe Township, plans to show the game on a giant, 40-foot screen.

(credit: CBS3)

You can bring your own food and drinks, but there will also be concessions.

A DJ will play during pre-game activities. Tickets are available online.

TMZ is reporting there will be hand-sanitizing stations and masks will beavailable to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

