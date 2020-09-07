Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –The search is on for a gunman after a shooting in North Philadelphia leaves a man fighting for his life and two other people injured. Police say this happened around 11:39 a.m. Monday along the 2400 block of North 23rd Street.
According to officials, a 33-year-old man was shot in the left elbow, left rib and in the chest. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is listed in critical condition.
A 31-year-old man was shot in the wrist while a 29-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the left thigh. They are both listed in stable condition.
So far, no arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.