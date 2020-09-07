Man Wanted For Shooting At North Philadelphia Mini-Mart

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for a man they say fired several shots into a mini-mart in North Philadelphia. The suspect walked into the store on the 4600 block of 11th Street to make a purchase, Friday around 1:45 p.m.
Once inside, he pulled out a black semi-automatic handgun and fired several shots at another man, police said.
He then fled southbound on 11th towards Wingohocking.
No injuries were reported.
The suspect is described as a Black male, mid to late 20’s, tall, stocky build with a beard, and wearing a white T-shirt, dark pants and white/black sneakers. He has a possible tattoo on his right forearm.
He was seen in a newer, silver Dodge Charger SRT Edition.
If you have any information on this incident, call police at 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to PPD TIP or 773847.
You must log in to post a comment.