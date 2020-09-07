HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS/AP) – Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is set to visit Harrisburg on Monday. Biden will join a virtual event from the Pennsylvania American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations headquarters.
He’ll be meeting with the AFL-CIO president answering questions from union members as well as recognizing American workers.
According to details shared first with The Associated Press, the Biden campaign will announce three union endorsements: the Laborers’ International Union of North America, the International Union of Elevator Constructors and the National Federation of Federal Employees, collectively representing hundreds of thousands of union workers nationwide who can be mobilized to support the campaign. The Biden campaign believes its labor support could help get out the vote in states like Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.
