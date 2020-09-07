PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Jason Peters is back at left tackle for the Philadelphia Eagles. Peters, a nine-time Pro Bowl pick and two-time All-Pro, was playing right guard during training camp and reportedly wanted more money to return to left tackle.
Coach Pederson has announced that Jason Peters will start at LT. pic.twitter.com/Gq8e4nPnz8
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 7, 2020
But Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Peters walked into his office Monday morning and told him he’d be willing to move back.
“Listen, this is the unselfishness; this is who he is,” Pederson said. “With this move with Jason Peters, it really kind of solidifies that left side for us and really puts us in a little bit better position moving forward.”
The Eagles re-signed Peters after three-time Pro Bowl right guard Brandon Brooks tore his Achilles tendon in June.
Second-year pro Andre Dillard, a first-round pick in 2019, was slated to replace Peters at left tackle but he sustained a season-ending biceps injury two weeks ago.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.