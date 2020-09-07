PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — While Labor Day is a day off for many, one Philadelphia organization is hard at work helping others. Chosen 300 Ministries held an outdoor barbershop at its Spring Garden location Monday.
Barbers gave free haircuts to the homeless and others in need.
In March, Chosen 300 had to suspend a lot of its services due to the pandemic. So this was a welcome event for many.
“This is the first barbershop that we’re having since the beginning of COVID so a lot of people, their hair has grown out, their beards have expanded. This is an opportunity for them to get a fresh cut, have some self-esteem and give them a little hope for their journey,” Executive Director Brian Jenkins said.
There’s nothing quite like a fresh haircut.
At 6 p.m., Chosen 300 will hold a barbeque for those in need at its West Philadelphia location.
