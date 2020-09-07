Comments
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – The historic Battleship New Jersey on the Camden Waterfront will temporarily close after Monday. The Battleship New Jersey Museum and Memorial reopened for tours in mid-June and safety measures were put into place to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
But the ship’s board of trustees says fewer people have been visiting the USS New Jersey so they made the decision to close the ship until conditions improve.
The ship will be open today for tours.
