PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Monday was a special anniversary for historic Carpenters’ Hall on Chestnut Street in Old City. The building, now a museum, is best known as a meeting place of the first Continental Congress 246 years ago.
It is where representatives of the 13 colonies met to discuss unity, the revolution and what later become the United States of America.
A ceremony was held to honor the first invocation of the Continental Congress. Afterward, small group tours of the museum took place.
