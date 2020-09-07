Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 19-year-old man was found shot to death in a bedroom of a home in Philadelphia’s Kingsessing neighborhood Monday night. It happened on the 2000 block of South Frazier Street just after 8 p.m.
Police say the victim was found by a friend with a gunshot wound to his head in a second-floor bedroom of the home. The 19-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.