PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a woman is in custody after setting a house on fire and then stabbing an 84-year-old man as he fled the burning building. It happened on the 100 block of Roselyn Street in Philadelphia’s Olney neighborhood.
Police say the 84-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in the torso as he fled the home. He was transported to the hospital and is currently in stable but critical condition, according to police.
Firefighters extinguished the flames at the home.
Police say a female doer is in custody, and two weapons have been recovered.
