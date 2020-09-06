PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An 84-year-old man suffered critical stab wounds after Philadelphia police say a woman stabbed him multiple times as he ran from a house fire in Olney. At last check, the man was stable, but in critical condition at Einstein Medical Center.
Meanwhile, the woman is under investigation by two agencies — the police department for the stabbing, and the Fire Marshal’s office for arson.
Officers responded to the 100 block of Roselyn Street just before 5 p.m.
Police say a woman intentionally set a house on fire and then stabbed the 84-year-old man several times as he tried to run to safety.
Firefighters responded to put out the fire while officers transported the man to Einstein with critical injuries. Police took the woman into custody along with two weapons that they did not identify.
The home was not heavily damaged, and family members were allowed to go back inside once police and fire cleared the scene. They declined to speak about the incident.
Police have not yet identified the woman nor any charges she may face. There is no word on the relationship between the victim and the woman in custody, but police say they do know each other.
