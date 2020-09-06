PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The iconic Philadelphia Museum of Art reopens to the public today for the first time in six months. On Saturday, the museum allowed members in ahead of the potential Labor Day crowd.
There is a touchless entry system in place with temperature checks and masks are required for all visitors.
And there is a special perk for visitors on Sunday.
“Today is our first day back for the public and it’s pay as you wish, just like all first Sundays are. The first Sunday of the month enables people to come and pay what they wish to enter the museum,” said Jessica Sharpe, Director of Visitor Operations and Membership. “The fact that this is our first public day back after six months is an exciting opportunity and we hope that visitors come and take advantage of that.”
Museum officials say they’ve spent the closed months reimagining the best and safest experience for all guests.
Click here for more information on tickets.
You must log in to post a comment.