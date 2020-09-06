Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A rally for low-income housing was held at City Hall Sunday as dwellers at two encampments in Philadelphia say city officials are not living up to a deal they negotiated. Protesters say the city has not come through on a promise to reveal 62 properties to be used for extremely low-income housing.
City officials have offered to provide temporary housing for the dwellers at the encampments, along with other services.
The group known as Philadelphia Housing Action is asking for permanent housing.
