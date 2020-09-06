Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania is at the bottom of a list that ranks availability of COVID-19 testing, according to data published Sunday by Johns Hopkins University.
The commonwealth was second-to-last in the United States. It ranked only above Puerto Rico, citing just 13,000 tests per 100,000 people.
The state at the top of the list was Rhode Island with 53,000 tests per 100,000 people.
New Jersey ranked 10th on the list with 33,000 tests per 100,000 people, and Delaware was 15th with 25,000 tests per 100,000.
A request for comment from Gov. Tom Wolf’s office was not returned.
You must log in to post a comment.