PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Many people have chosen to spend the Labor Day weekend doing activities close to home, including heading to a park or restaurant in Philadelphia. The city offers lots of things to do even during this time of social distancing.
The pandemic is keeping a lot of us close to home this long weekend for various reasons, from health and safety to concerns to tight finances.
Still, people enjoyed the beautiful weather this weekend in the city. On Sunday morning, a few early risers were out at Belmont Plateau.
Later in the afternoon, the shade of Rittenhouse Square brought many people out for socially-distanced picnics, like a triple birthday celebration among one group of friends.
Others took advantage of what’s being called the Rittenhouse Row Outdoor Dining Rooms, which soft-launched this weekend. The expanded outdoor dining experience has 18th Street closed between Locust and Walnut, and Walnut and Sansom. The 1500 block of Sansom Street is closed off as well.
”It’s beautiful weather, it’s like the most normalcy — this weekend — that we’ve had in a really long time, so it’s nice to have my friend come from Baltimore and spend some quality time,” Philly resident Carly Friedman said.
“Normally, we would be throwing a party or going out to a bar, and like bigger, more people. But that’s not really doable anymore, and that’s really heartbreaking, right? But that doesn’t mean we can’t acknowledge each other,” Philly resident Michael Wightman said.
If you are still looking for something to do Monday, the outdoor dining rooms will also be open for Labor Day. Reservations are strongly recommended and tomorrow’s weather is slated to be just as gorgeous as today’s.
