WYNDMOOR, Pa. (CBS) — Students and staff at La Salle College High School are mourning the death of a senior football player. Seventeen-year-old Isaiah Turner died after a “sudden, catastrophic medical event” following practice on Friday, President Brother James L. Butler wrote in a letter to students and their families.

Coach John Steinmetz says Isaiah complained to a teammate of a “pain or cramp” in his leg and asked the teammate to run ahead and bring a car closer to the football field.

When the teammate returned, Isaiah collapsed. Paramedics rushed him to Chestnut Hill Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

“He was like, ’Anything for the team, coach.’ He would have played somewhere, he was a good student too, and that would have opened some doors,” Steinmetz said of Isaiah’s future.

School officials say Isaiah was a starting defensive tackle for the team last year but was moved to offensive guard this season.

Isaiah played for both the school’s football and basketball teams, the school said.

“Isaiah fulfilled the ‘gentle giant’ paradigm so perfectly. He had a warm inviting smile and was easy to be around,” Butler wrote. “Whether he was gathered with a hundred football players, a dozen basketball teammates, or a select handful of Chinese IV students, Isaiah fit in easily, was loved, and will be deeply missed.”

The school says it will honor Isaiah’s memory after this holiday break.

A cause of death is pending an autopsy.