PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An investigation is underway following a triple shooting early Sunday morning. Police say this happened along the 5200 block of Woodland Avenue around 1:11 a.m.
According to officials, a 21-year-old man was shot once in the left elbow, a 28-year-old man was shot twice in the left thigh and twice in the left foot and a 19-year-old woman was shot once in the right foot.
All three are listed in stable condition in the hospital.
So far, no arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
