By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Josh McCown is back with the Eagles — sort of. The Birds signed the 41-year-old quarterback to the practice squad Sunday, making him the oldest practice squad player in NFL history, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

However, McCown won’t be returning to Philly. McCown will reportedly live at home in Texas while training as the Birds’ emergency quarterback. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero says McCown will essentially serve as a player-coach.

In the age of COVID-19, the move makes sense. McCown served as the Eagles’ backup last season and made his playoff debut at 40 when Carson Wentz suffered a head injury in a loss to the Seahawks.

The Eagles head into an uncertain season with three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster — Wentz, Nate Sudfeld and second-round pick Jalen Hurts.

Also on Sunday, the Birds released cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc to make room for speedy running back Jason Huntley, who they claimed off waivers from Detroit.

The Eagles signed 16 players, including McCown, to the practice squad on Sunday.

The Birds open their season next Sunday in Washington.

