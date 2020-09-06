PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Josh McCown is back with the Eagles — sort of. The Birds signed the 41-year-old quarterback to the practice squad Sunday, making him the oldest practice squad player in NFL history, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Philadelphia is signing 41-year-old QB Josh McCown to its practice squad and making him oldest practice squad player in NFL history, league sources tell ESPN. McCown will live in Texas, make $12,000 a week and serve as the Eagles’ emergency QB. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 6, 2020

However, McCown won’t be returning to Philly. McCown will reportedly live at home in Texas while training as the Birds’ emergency quarterback. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero says McCown will essentially serve as a player-coach.

Josh McCown wants to be a coach, and he'll essentially be a player-coach — virtually — for the #Eagles in 2020 while making $12,000 a week on the practice squad. A smart insurance policy for Philly, and on-the-job training for McCown while living at home in Texas. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 6, 2020

In the age of COVID-19, the move makes sense. McCown served as the Eagles’ backup last season and made his playoff debut at 40 when Carson Wentz suffered a head injury in a loss to the Seahawks.

The Eagles head into an uncertain season with three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster — Wentz, Nate Sudfeld and second-round pick Jalen Hurts.

Also on Sunday, the Birds released cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc to make room for speedy running back Jason Huntley, who they claimed off waivers from Detroit.

Roster Move: #Eagles have claimed RB Jason Huntley off waivers. pic.twitter.com/Jrv4HcKAqv — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 6, 2020

The Eagles signed 16 players, including McCown, to the practice squad on Sunday.

#Eagles have signed the following players to the practice squad: pic.twitter.com/pmI0nqN3ki — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 6, 2020

The Birds open their season next Sunday in Washington.