PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — People always think that whatever your dog’s age is, multiple that by seven and that’s their actual age but a new mathematic formula is showing a dog’s true age. Animal advocate Carol Erickson joined Eyewitness News to explain.

This new way of calculating your dog’s age comes out of the University of California San Diego. They tested the DNA and genetics and were able to figure out that we can throw out that seven-year ration.

That is because dogs age very fast to begin with and then they slow down after that.

According to the university’s chart, a 1-year-old dog is equal to a 30-year-old person. A 4-year-old dog is equal to a 52-year-old person.

On the old scale, a 4-year-old dog would have been a 28-year-old person.

As the dog gets older, the aging seems to slow down a bit.

There is also having a fundraising event coming up this week, the Tails & Trails 5K run/2K walk begins Thursday, Sept. 10.

For more information on how to register, click here.

Watch the video to see this week’s full segment.