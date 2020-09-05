Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One of two community refrigerators providing those in need with fresh groceries was damaged by vandals. The founder of Community Fridge posted a message to Instagram on Saturday, explaining someone cut the wires and damaged the compressor on the refrigerator at South 9th Street in South Philadelphia.
Eyewitness News did a story on the effort last month. Volunteers place food inside and people can take it, all based on the honor system.
A second Community Fridge, located at South 6th and Titan Streets, has been successfully helping to provide food to community members in that neighborhood.
The group is looking to repair the vandalized fridge or replace it.
You must log in to post a comment.