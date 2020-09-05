PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Cornerbacks Sidney Jones and Rasul Douglas, second- and-third-round picks in 2017, respectively, did not make the Philadelphia Eagles’ initial 53-man roster for the 2020 season. The Birds announced their roster on Saturday with Jones and Douglas being the most notable cuts.

Jones was the Eagles’ second-round pick in 2017. A cornerback out of the University of Washington, Jones tore his Achilles during the college’s pro day. Jones was a projected first-round pick but fell to the Eagles in the second round. Jones struggled with some injuries and ineffectiveness in his time with the Eagles.

The 24-year-old Jones made just eight starts and played in 22 games with the Eagles.

Douglas, a third-round pick in 2017 out of West Virginia, had five interceptions, made 18 starts and played in 46 games with the Birds.

The Eagles’ cornerbacks will be Darius Slay, Nickell Robey-Coleman, Avonte Maddox, Cre’Von LeBlanc and Craig James.

Other moves included cutting defensive end Shareef Miller, 2019 fourth-round pick out of Penn State.

Here are the Eagles’ initial cuts.

Players Waived: Jones, Douglas, Miller, G Sua Opeta, DE Joe Ostman, DT Anthony Rush, TE Noah Togiai, T Prince Tega Wanogho and DT Raequan Williams.

The Birds also placed guard Brandon Brooks on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list.

The Birds are keeping three quarterbacks, three running backs, seven wide receivers, two tight ends and eight offensive linemen.

Defensively, the Eagles have kept eight safeties, six linebackers and six defensive ends. Four defensive tackles and five corners made the initial roster.

Here is the full 53-man breakdown, in alphabetical order:

QB: Jalen Hurts, Nate Sudfeld, Carson Wentz

RB: Corey Clement, Miles Sanders, Boston Scott

WR: J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, John Hightower, DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery, Jalen Reagor, Greg Ward, Quez Watkins

TE: Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert

OL: Jack Driscoll, Nate Herbig, Lane Johnson, Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata, Jason Peters, Matt Pryor, Isaac Seumalo

DE: Genard Avery, Derek Barnett, Vinny Curry, Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat, Casey Toohill

DT: Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, Malik Jackson, Hassan Ridgeway

LB: Shaun Bradley, T.J. Edwards, Nathan Gerry, Duke Riley, Alex Singleton, Davion Taylor

CB: Craig James, Cre’Von LeBlanc, Avonte Maddox, Nickell Robey-Coleman, Darius Slay

S: Marcus Epps, Rudy Ford, Rodney McLeod, Jalen Mills, Will Parks, K’Von Wallace

Special Teams: Jake Elliott, Cameron Johnston, Rick Lovato

The Eagles kick off their 2020 season Sept. 13 against the Washington Football Team at FedExField.