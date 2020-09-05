PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Four people were found dead after a house fire in Kensington Saturday morning, according to officials. Fire crews were called to the 3300 block of Kip Street just before 8 a.m. for reports of a house fire with people trapped inside of the building.

“It does appear, unfortunately, at this incident, we have four fatalities,” said Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel. “The worst thing for any firefighter is not being able to save a life.”

When crews first arrived at the scene, they saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the first and second floors of the home. Roughly 60 firefighters worked to put out the flames.

The fire was placed under control at 8:16 a.m.

There is no word on what sparked the fire.

An autopsy is scheduled to be performed by the city medical examiner to determine the cause of death.

Thiel is reminding residents to make sure you have smoke alarms, if you don’t have smoke alarms you can call 311.

