PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A mother and three children were killed during a fire at a Kensington home Saturday morning. Fire crews responded to the home just before 8 a.m. on the 3300 block of Kip Street for reports of a house fire with people trapped inside.

Officials say a 35-year-old woman was found downstairs and her 9-year-old son, 11-year-old daughter and 17-year-old son were found upstairs. They were all pronounced dead at the scene.

“The worst thing for any firefighter is not being able to save a life,” Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said.

When crews first arrived at the scene, they saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the first and second floors of the home. Roughly 60 firefighters worked to put out the flames.

The fire was placed under control at 8:16 a.m.

There is no word on what sparked the fire as an investigation is ongoing.

Thiel is reminding residents to make sure they have smoke alarms.

If you don’t have smoke alarms, you can call 311.