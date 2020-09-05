WYNDMOOR, Pa. (CBS) — Students and staff at La Salle College High School are mourning the death of a senior football player. Isaiah Turner died after a “sudden, catastrophic medical event” on Friday, President Brother James L. Butler wrote in a letter to students and their families.
There are no other details about Isaiah’s death at this time.
Isaiah played for both the school’s football and basketball teams, the school said.
“Isaiah fulfilled the ‘gentle giant’ paradigm so perfectly. He had a warm inviting smile and was easy to be around,” Butler wrote. “Whether he was gathered with a hundred football players, a dozen basketball teammates, or a select handful of Chinese IV students, Isaiah fit in easily, was loved, and will be deeply missed.”
The school says it will honor Isaiah’s memory after this holiday break.
