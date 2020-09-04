PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) – Beginning Monday, Sept. 14, unemployed workers in Pennsylvania can begin to receive $300 a week. This comes after the commonwealth was approved for nearly $1.5 billion in federal funding to boost unemployment benefits.
To qualify, out-of-work residents must receive at least $100 in weekly benefits through the regular unemployment compensation program, the pandemic assistance program for self-employed workers, or another worker benefits program.
Payments to eligible individuals will begin on Sept. 10. Individuals who apply and qualify will begin receiving their payments as early as Sept. 14.
“We will get this money into the pockets of the eligible Pennsylvanians who need it and will be sure to keep everyone updated throughout this complex process,” said Labor & Industry Secretary Jerry Oleksiak.
The program was authorized via presidential executive order after the previous federal benefit of $600 expired, and Congress and the White House were unable to agree on a replacement package.
For more information, click here.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.