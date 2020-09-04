Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say two teens were shot while sitting on a car in Philadelphia’s West Powelton neighborhood Friday night. It happened on the 4300 block of Parrish Street around 8:45 p.m.
Police say the victims — a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl — were sitting on a car when they heard gunshots and ran away. Both of them then realized they were shot.
Both the 16-year-old boy and the 15-year-old girl were shot once in the right thigh. They are both in stable condition at a local hospital.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.