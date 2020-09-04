Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The iconic Philadelphia Museum of Art will reopen this Sunday to the public. On Thursday, members were invited back for the first time since the museum closed nearly six months ago.
There is a touchless entry system in place with temperature checks and masks are required for all visitors.
Museum officials say they’ve spent the closed months reimagining the best and safest experience for all guests.
