Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Department of Public Health announced Friday they have identified the first case of human West Nile Virus in 2020.
This virus, a neurological infection, has reportedly been found in the mosquito population in 16 of the 67 counties in Pennsylvania. That includes all counties in southeastern Pennsylvania.
To help protect yourself, officials say you should wear mosquito repellant and dump all standing water near your home.
You must log in to post a comment.