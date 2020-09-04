PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — How about a little brotherly love on Labor Day? The question is usually Pat’s or Geno’s, but now the two are teaming up with Budweiser to offer a unique cheesesteak.
The beer brand partnered with the Philly favorites to give away free limited-edition cheesesteaks to those working this Labor Day.
Pat’s will infuse the beer along with crispy bacon into its cheese sauce, while Geno’s will marinate its steak with the beer prior to grilling it.
From now until Sunday, workers can tweet the #LunchIsOnBud to receive the Labor Day lunch.
The offer is open to Philadelphia residents 21 and older while supplies last.
If you’re not working Monday, the limited-edition cheesesteaks will be available for purchase through the end of September.
