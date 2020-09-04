NEW JERSEY (CBS/AP) – Today restaurants in New Jersey can once again serve customers indoors. The restaurants will be limited to 25% indoor capacity.

Tables must be at least six feet apart and customers required to wear masks unless they’re eating or drinking.

“Reopening responsibly will help us restore one of our state’s key industries while continuing to make progress against #COVID19,” Gov. Phil Murphy wrote in a tweet Monday announcing the updated regulations.

☑️If you’re dining at a restaurant that provides table service, you will only be able to order while seated at your table

☑️Only staff can bring you your food or beverage

— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) August 31, 2020

The social distancing guidelines that must be followed include:

Customers dining at a restaurant that offers table service can only order while seated at a table

Only staff members can bring customers food or drinks

Customers seated at a table cannot go to the bar to get another drink or dish

Customers may sit at the bar area in a group if they are together but must be properly social distanced from other groups

Groups at the bar are limited to four people or less

New Jersey officials are also mandating strict ventilation requirements:

Windows must be opened to ensure a proper flow of fresh air into the dining areas

Air conditioner units must be turned so that they’re allowing for the maximum amount of outdoor air to be introduced to the dining area

The announcement came five months after the state shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. The outbreak in New Jersey has led to more than 190,000 positive cases, with over 14,000 fatalities.

