PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Friday is the final day on the job for Philadelphia’s Managing Director, Brian Abernathy. Abernathy has served as managing director since Jan. 2019.
In July, when he announced he was stepping down, Abernathy said he wanted more time with his family after spending many hours away dealing with the pandemic and civil unrest in the city.
Brian Abernathy Reflects On Tenure As Philadelphia Managing Director, Why He Is Resigning
First Managing Deputy Director, Tumar Alexander, will take over as acting Managing Director starting Saturday.
