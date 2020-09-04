CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Jacob Blake, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A rally is taking place in Center City Friday afternoon in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot seven times by a white officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The group is demanding justice for Blake and others affected by police brutality.

The Rally For Justice was organized by the Party for Socialism and Liberation and is supported by more than a dozen other community groups.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney says every police officer is on duty.

Comments