PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A rally is taking place in Center City Friday afternoon in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot seven times by a white officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Protesters say they stand in solidarity with Kenosha, Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/4LylOGdr74
— Kimberly Davis CBS3 (@KimberlyDavisTV) September 4, 2020
The group is demanding justice for Blake and others affected by police brutality.
HAPPENING NOW: Hundreds are gathered to “Rally for Justice” at city hall in #Philly. It’s a peaceful protest, but according to Mayor Kenney, every police officer is on duty right now. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/A0bWnWQfP4
— Kimberly Davis CBS3 (@KimberlyDavisTV) September 4, 2020
The Rally For Justice was organized by the Party for Socialism and Liberation and is supported by more than a dozen other community groups.
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney says every police officer is on duty.
