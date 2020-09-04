CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It is a roaring start to this Labor Day Weekend in Philadelphia. A new drive-thru experience opened Friday in the Wells Fargo Center parking lot.

Jurassic Quest is an interactive experience featuring life-like dinosaurs that you can check out right from the comfort of your car.

The Jurassic Quest drive-thru experience costs $49 per vehicle. You need to buy tickets in advance online.

It will be at the Wells Fargo Center until Sept. 13.

Watch the video above as CBS3 photojournalist Casey Kuhn takes you along this prehistoric journey.

