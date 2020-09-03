PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police continue to search for the suspect in a shooting that claimed the lives of two 17-year-old boys and injured two other teens in Point Breeze on Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. on the 1800 block of Moore Street.
Authorities say three 17-year-old boys and an 18-year-old man were shot in the incident.
Two of the 17-year-old boys were shot multiple times and later died at the hospital, investigators say.
Another 17-year-old boy was shot once in the right arm and placed in stable condition at the hospital, according to police. Police say an 18-year-old man was shot in the ankle and is in stable condition.
“There’s just so much going on and so much that they’re dealing with at younger and younger ages, and now for their lives to be gone and to be completely erased is beyond — quite frankly, it’s rare, but I’m at a loss for words for it,” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.
No arrests have been made thus far, police say.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
