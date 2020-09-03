PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –Philadelphia police have arrested 17 people who failed to disperse a protest demanding the city halts evictions Thursday afternoon. Philadelphia officials say the 17 people arrested will be booked and issued citations for failure to disperse.

Thursday’s protests were led by the Philly Tenants Union in an effort to stop evictions. The Philly Tenants Union posted on Twitter Thursday morning letting protestors know they needed help blocking two more court entrances.

“We’re BLOCKING THE COURTS from oppening today,” Philly Tenants Union tweeted. “No more evictions! We need help holding down two more entrances: Juniper and East Penn Square (second entrance) One South Broad Street (third entrance).”

A Philadelphia police source tells CBS3 that protestors were move and arrests may start at 1 p.m.

Police are partially, if not fully, blocking traffic around City Hall circle.

A group of Temple University students who support defunding the university’s police department are supporting the protest.

“@PhillyMayor shame on you for ordering evictions of the encampments while refusing to provide adequate housing,” DefundTUPD tweeted. “You have the space and resources. You’re scared of houseless people being organized and their people power. Stop the sweeps.”

